Confiscated Bengal tiger cub gets new playmate

SAN DIEGO --A little tiger cub confiscated from an alleged smuggler's car at the California-Mexico border last month now has a new friend to play with.
The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. had another cub that needed to be separated from its overly aggressive mother, so keepers decided the best solution would be to fly him to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where the confiscated cub was being cared for.
WATCH VIDEO: Southern California teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
The two took to each other immediately.
WATCH: Tiger cubs play at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A teenager from Perris tried to smuggle the Bengal tiger cub into the U.S. and take it home as a pet. Luis Valencia, 18, was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in August.
Valencia was charged with smuggling and unlawful importation of wildlife.
If convicted of smuggling, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss caused by the offense.
