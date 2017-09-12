ANIMAL NEWS

Confiscated Bengal tiger cub gets new playmate

EMBED </>More Videos

The little tiger cub confiscated from an alleged smuggler's car at the California-Mexico border last month now has a new friend to play with. (San Diego Zoo Safari Park)

SAN DIEGO --
A little tiger cub confiscated from an alleged smuggler's car at the California-Mexico border last month now has a new friend to play with.

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. had another cub that needed to be separated from its overly aggressive mother, so keepers decided the best solution would be to fly him to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where the confiscated cub was being cared for.
WATCH VIDEO: Southern California teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

A California teenager who says he bought a Bengal tiger cub on the streets of Tijuana for $300 was arrested when he tried to bring it into the United States in his 2017 Chevy Camaro.



The two took to each other immediately.

WATCH: Tiger cubs play at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
EMBED More News Videos

The little tiger cub confiscated from an alleged smuggler at the California-Mexico border in August has a new friend to play with.


A teenager from Perris tried to smuggle the Bengal tiger cub into the U.S. and take it home as a pet. Luis Valencia, 18, was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in August.

Valencia was charged with smuggling and unlawful importation of wildlife.

If convicted of smuggling, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss caused by the offense.

Click here to read more stories about animals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalssan diego zoosmugglingmexicoborder patrolanimal newsu.s. & worldMexico
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Perris man faces smuggling charges for trying to bring tiger cub into US
SoCal teen tells judge he bought tiger cub in Mexico
ANIMAL NEWS
Exhausted officer, K-9 nap together amid Irma evacuations
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Texas paramedic reunited with dog after 164-hour shift
Photo shows final salute to K9 officer
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Kitten adopted after being found in Menlo Park dumpster
PETA hopes monkey selfie settlement will create awareness
Settlement announced in monkey selfie lawsuit
Exhausted officer, K-9 nap together amid Irma evacuations
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Large brush fire sparked by lightning in San Mateo County
Woman who helped end federal gay marriage ban dies at age 88
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Golden State Warriors tickets go on sale
Apple unveils new iPhones at event in Cupertino
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
Show More
PHOTOS: Product launch event at Apple headquarters
VIDEO: Plane crashes into tree, parking lot in Connecticut
Man hospitalized after shooting in San Francisco's Union Square
Riding out Irma in Key West
Residents allowed back into upper Florida Keys
More News
Top Video
More thunder, lightning expected in Bay Area tonight
Lightning strikes across Bay Area cause residents to lose power
Apple unveils newest iPhones and watch
Woman who helped end federal gay marriage ban dies at age 88
More Video