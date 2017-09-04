HURRICANE HARVEY

Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of dogs and cats looking for new homes arrived in the Bay Area this morning from Texas following the Hurricane Harvey catastrophe. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by SPCA)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dogs and cats looking for new homes arrived in the Bay Area Monday morning from Texas following the Hurricane Harvey catastrophe.

Charlie's Acres in Sonoma provided a private jet to get the animals to the Bay Area from Houston.

At least 50 dogs and 20 cats arrived at the Oakland International Airport and they'll go to the San Francisco SPCA, and a few other shelters in the Bay Area.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area


These animals weren't stranded because of the storm, but moving them here will help animals who were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. "We're just thrilled to help with this effort, as so many people have been affected by this devastating disaster. We know that one of the most important things is that people be reunited with their pets," San Francisco SPCA spokesperson Suzanne Hollis said.

The hope is that the stranded animals and their humans will find each other in the Houston area.

Officials said all of the dogs and cats that arrived in the Bay Area will be up for adoption by the end of the week.

They will featured on the SPCA website, so you can see them all and know when they will officially become available.

Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos on Hurricane Harvey.

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricane harveyfloodinghouston floodstorm damagestormpet adoptioncatsdogsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
HURRICANE HARVEY
Texas paramedic reunited with dog after 164-hour shift
Pizza Hut delivers pizzas to Harvey victims by kayak
Harvey's trail of carnage visible even from space
JJ Watt raises over $17 million for Houston victims
More hurricane harvey
PETS & ANIMALS
Texas paramedic reunited with dog after 164-hour shift
Photo shows final salute to K9 officer
Texas Zoo evacuates animals from Harvey flooding
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting 3rd child
La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles County chars more than 7,000 acres
Microburst caught on camera scaring beachgoers in Santa Barbara
Hurricane Irma strengthens as it closes in on the Caribbean
New 'sonic' attack reported in Cuba, 19 Americans now affected
Congress returns to a full plate of deadlines and presidential directives
Concord sizzles under another day of heat
Show More
AP: President Trump expected to announce end to DACA
Bay Area locals book hotel rooms to beat heat
Man dies after running into flames of Burning Man
Woman who allegedly struck children at BART station arrested
Power outage forces Milpitas police to reroute calls
More News
Top Video
La Tuna Fire in Los Angeles County chars more than 7,000 acres
'Dreamers' shocked after sources say President ending DACA
Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting 3rd child
Cheryl Burke returning to 'Dancing With the Stars'
More Video