Dogs, cats from Texas arrive in Bay Area following Harvey catastrophe

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Dogs and cats looking for new homes arrived in the Bay Area Monday morning from Texas following the Hurricane Harvey catastrophe.
Charlie's Acres in Sonoma provided a private jet to get the animals to the Bay Area from Houston.
At least 50 dogs and 20 cats arrived at the Oakland International Airport and they'll go to the San Francisco SPCA, and a few other shelters in the Bay Area.
These animals weren't stranded because of the storm, but moving them here will help animals who were affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. "We're just thrilled to help with this effort, as so many people have been affected by this devastating disaster. We know that one of the most important things is that people be reunited with their pets," San Francisco SPCA spokesperson Suzanne Hollis said.
The hope is that the stranded animals and their humans will find each other in the Houston area.
Officials said all of the dogs and cats that arrived in the Bay Area will be up for adoption by the end of the week.
They will featured on the SPCA website, so you can see them all and know when they will officially become available.
