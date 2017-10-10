NORTH BAY FIRES

Humane society looks to help cat with singed whiskers, other pets lost in North Bay fires

EMBED </>More Videos

A photo of a cat with whiskers singed in the North Bay fires has been shared thousands of times as the Sonoma Humane Society seeks to reunite owners and lost pets. (SonomaHumane/Facebook)

A photo of a cat with whiskers singed in the North Bay fires has been shared thousands of times in hopes of finding the owners.

The Sonoma Humane Society said the sweet male tabby was found under a car. They told ABC Tuesday morning that the cat, who is microchipped, is doing well but still in the society's care.


That pet is just one of many the society hopes to create a reunion for. They are posting photos of pets they find and also sharing posts from owners desperate to find their lost pets. They are working with the Sonoma County Animal Services to become a centralized place for pet reunions during the fires.


At least a few have already seen happy endings, the society shared.


If you have information about lost pets, or would like help locating a pet, use the hashtag #lostpetssonomacountyfire2017, and take a look at some of the humane society's shared posts below.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsfacebooksonoma countyshelterfirewildfireNorth Bay FiresSonoma
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Trump approves California disaster declaration for deadly wildfires
How to help wildfire victims
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog that delayed BART trains in Oakland up for adoption
Concord police ask for help finding 'Thomas' the tortoise
Homeowner films bear having a field day in his backyard
Strange call leads Petaluma animal control to alligator in backyard
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
FULL LIST: North Bay fires evacuation centers, road closures
PHOTOS: Deadly fires burn in Napa, Calistoga areas
Trump approves California disaster declaration for deadly wildfires
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Show More
Woman wins vacation on 'Live' after mastectomy
Evacuations expand as North Bay Fires rage
Crews contain 1-acre vegetation fire in San Rafael
North Bay fires causing dangerous air quality in Bay Area
10 fire-related deaths confirmed as North Bay blazes continue
More News
Top Video
Death toll rises to 15 in massive North Bay wildfires
Hero helps save residents from fire in Santa Rosa
Missing 6-year-old girl from San Leandro found safe
How to help wildfire victims
More Video