Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica

Some pooches catch sticks, but these dogs caught waves at a dog surfing competition on Saturday. (Pacifica Chamber of Commerce)

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
Dog surfers and their human pals headed to the beach on Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica.

Some dogs catch sticks, but these pooches prefer catching waves!


The event also featured a beach fashion contest.

A portion of the money raised goes to dog, surfing and environmental non-profit groups.

To learn more about the event, click here.
