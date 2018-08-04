PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --Dog surfers and their human pals headed to the beach on Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica.
Some dogs catch sticks, but these pooches prefer catching waves!
A beautiful day ☀️ for @WorldDogSurfing 🌊 in @pacifica! PS: my dog 🐶 can not do this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/jibGq4CHP1— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 4, 2018
The event also featured a beach fashion contest.
A portion of the money raised goes to dog, surfing and environmental non-profit groups.
