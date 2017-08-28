HURRICANE HARVEY

Photo reveals two dogs left behind during Hurricane Harvey

(Ed Lavandera via Storyful)

DICKINSON, Texas --
A heartbreaking photo shows two dogs left behind on a boat surrounded by flood waters during Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, on Sunday.


CNN reporter Ed Lavandera posted the photo to his Instagram account with the caption: "Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston"

RELATED: How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

Lavandera said even though the photo seems grim, he believes the family has every intention of coming back to pick up their pups.
"I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can," he continued.

PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
Click here for the latest stories, videos and photos of Hurricane Harvey.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricane harveypetfloodingrescuehurricanestormstorm damageevacuationsevere weatherwind damageTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
1 confirmed dead, at least 12 injured after Harvey's landfall
Hurricane Harvey evacuees offered free Airbnb stays
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
HURRICANE HARVEY
RESCUE ROW: Dozens taken to safety in northwest Houston
Dramatic Hurricane Harvey moments shared on social media
Why you should file your Harvey insurance claim now
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
More hurricane harvey
PETS & ANIMALS
Booming rat population keeps Bay Area techs busy
VIDEO: Lost dog carries his food in wake of Harvey
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Most dog owners take more photos of their pets than of their friends
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on 1st day of ownership
Battered by Harvey, Houston braces for even more flooding
North Korea fires projectile that flew over Japan
Photo of mom & baby's rescue becomes symbol of storm
FULL VIDEO: Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas
Breweries canning water to help Harvey victims
Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations
ACLU sues President Trump over transgender military ban
Show More
6 feared dead in Houston after van reportedly swept away
Booming rat population keeps Bay Area techs busy
Trumps plan to travel to Texas Tuesday amid Harvey
Facebook's Zuckerberg, wife pen note to new baby girl
Hundreds of Harvey rescues, thousands of 911 calls swamp Houston area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos