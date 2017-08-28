A heartbreaking photo shows two dogs left behind on a boat surrounded by flood waters during Hurricane Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, on Sunday.CNN reporter Ed Lavandera posted the photo to his Instagram account with the caption: "Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston"Lavandera said even though the photo seems grim, he believes the family has every intention of coming back to pick up their pups."I should add, I think the people have every intention of coming back to get the dogs. Food was left behind and I suspect it had to be a tough choice and that they will come back for them as soon as they can," he continued.