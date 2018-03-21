SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGO) --Chances are if you're too little to reach the foot pedals, you're probably not going to go very far in car. The San Bernardino Police Department says officers found a puppy stuck in a vehicle during a robbery investigation on Wednesday.
This little guy was stuck in a vehicle during a robbery - turns out he didn’t make a very good getaway driver! The vehicle is now being towed and the puppy is sitting comfortably in the AC and snacking on some of K9 Bexter’s treats! 🐶🚨🚔 #getawaydriverfail #cantreachthepedals pic.twitter.com/tXsZBCuTCS— San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) March 20, 2018
It turns out the four-legged furry suspect didn't make a very good getaway driver, said police. The vehicle was towed and the puppy got some water and some treats!
Officers say they wanted to keep him, but thankfully the puppy has been reunited with his family, which is good because they had tons of people offering to adopt him. The San Bernardino Police Department shared two photos of the encounter on its Twitter page.
Click here for a look at more stories about animals rescued here in the Bay Area and across the country!
If you'd like to a adopt a furry friend, ABC7 is holding an adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018. Click here for more information on Friday's big event.