PET RESCUE

Puppy found in getaway car during robbery investigation reunited with family

The San Bernardino Police Department says a puppy found in a getaway car during a robbery investigation has been reunited with his family. (San Bernardino Police Department)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Chances are if you're too little to reach the foot pedals, you're probably not going to go very far in car. The San Bernardino Police Department says officers found a puppy stuck in a vehicle during a robbery investigation on Wednesday.

It turns out the four-legged furry suspect didn't make a very good getaway driver, said police. The vehicle was towed and the puppy got some water and some treats!

Officers say they wanted to keep him, but thankfully the puppy has been reunited with his family, which is good because they had tons of people offering to adopt him. The San Bernardino Police Department shared two photos of the encounter on its Twitter page.

