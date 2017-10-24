ANIMAL NEWS

Python snake found on VTA bus in Palo Alto now up for adoption

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers found a python snake on a VTA bus in Palo Alto last month, and now Rumplesnakeskin is up for adoption. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's a shocking sight that would likely make some people squirm or scream out loud. Some passengers aboard a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) bus found themselves sitting next to a young Ball Python snake last month while traveling through Palo Alto.

"No one is quite certain how the snake ended up on the bus," said Buffy Martin Tarbox with the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. "We are grateful someone spotted him."

The snake, who has been named "Rumplesnakeskin" by the PHS/SPCA, was found on September 27. Upon discovery of the young reptile, the bus pulled over at the Encinal and El Camino Real bus stop in Palo Alto, where it was cleared of passengers. An animal control officer then took possession of the snake and took it to Palo Alto Animal Services, where it stayed for nine days prior to being transferred to the PHS/SPCA.

RELATED: Infrared camera catches kangaroo fight in Australia

"Rumplesnakeskin is a very friendly snake and likes to be held," Tarbox said. "It is clear he was someone's pet, but no one came forward to claim him so he's now looking for a new permanent home."

Rumplesnakeskin is now available for adoption at the PHS/SPCA's Center for Compassion in Burlingame. Prospective adopters can contact the organization to learn more about the care and equipment that is required for this animal to thrive and survive.


PHS/SPCA officials say Ball Pythons make ideal pets because they tend to be smaller in size. These reptiles are typically two to three feet once fully grown, and can live up to 30 years with proper care.

Anyone interested in adopting or meeting Rumplesnakeskin, can visit PHS/SPCA's Center for Compassion at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame. The Center for Compassion is open seven days a week Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Click here if you'd like more information on adopting Rumplesnakeskin.

Click here for more stories and videos about animals.

Chris Nguyen will introduce you to Rumplesnakeskin today on ABC7 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeadoptionpet adoptionVTApetpetsSPCAanimal newsSanta ClaraPalo AltoBurlingame
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
Fiona the hippo photobombs marriage proposal
Wildlife officials conduct largest animal-smuggling crackdown in LA history
CoverGirl hailed as hero for her actions during Wine Country fires
VIDEO: Infrared camera catches kangaroo fight in Australia
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Marine Mammal Center releases rehabilitated sea otter
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
Fiona the hippo photobombs marriage proposal
VIDEO: Florida woman goes on shopping trip with four pigs and a pug
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Witness gives testimony in day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
Image released of car in Vallejo hit-and-run crash that injured kids
FAA investigates another questionable Air Canada landing at SFO
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Heat wave moves through Bay Area
Corker, Trump feud ahead of Senate Republican lunch
Family of soldier killed in Niger wants to know if 'mistakes were made'
Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion
Show More
Sears to no longer sell Whirlpool appliances
Many evacuated Sonoma County residents returning home
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
Witness gives testimony in day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
Father of missing girl left near coyote-infested alley charged with felony
Corker, Trump feud ahead of Senate Republican lunch
Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion
More Video