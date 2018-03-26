BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Meet the newest member of the UC Berkeley Police Department. His name is Obi, and he's a 14-month-old Springer Spaniel.
Obi is enjoying his new life as an explosive detecting canine, working and living with Officer Sal Lopez.
He was abused as a puppy in Wyoming before a police dog trainer came and brought him to Berkeley.
He's been on the job for a month now.
Click here to learn more about Obi.
Abused as a puppy, UC Berkeley’s new police dog Obi finds a second life on campus 🐶💙💛: https://t.co/07nwSLYYzD— UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) March 26, 2018
🎥 Video: https://t.co/9wqocS0mCD @UCPD_Cal #police #policedogs #dogs #rescuedogs pic.twitter.com/eJo2bRHv21