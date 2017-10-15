NORTH BAY FIRES

'We thought he was so gone' Santa Rosa family tearfully reunited with dog lost in fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill the dog was found shivering in a field after escaping the North Bay fires. His family, meanwhile, thought they'd lost him forever. Watch the tearful moment they were reunited. (Marin County/YouTube)

The Robinsons didn't have much time to evacuate their Santa Rosa home. They looked for their dog, Bill, but they couldn't find him. With the wildfires approaching, they had to get to safety.

Their home was lost, but fortunately, Bill got out. A police officer found him shaking in a field, and he was taken to the Marin Humane Society.

Thanks to a microchip, the society was able to find Bill's family. When he was brought out to meet them, the tearful moment was caught on video.

"We thought he was so gone," one of Bill's owners said.

The family hugged and petted Bill, who jumped up to greet them as they cried tears of joy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsNorth Bay Firesreunion
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
Flames flare in Napa as some return home in the North Bay
North Bay fires 'turn corner' as officials allow evacuees to return home
More North Bay Fires
PETS & ANIMALS
Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats found safe
California becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills
Family dog protects goats through Santa Rosa fire
LOST PETS: Cat with singed whiskers found in wildfire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
North Bay fires 'turn corner' as officials allow evacuees to return home
North Bay Wildfires Day 8: Officials 'optimistic' as firefighters increase containment
Flames flare in Napa as some return home in the North Bay
Oakland Raiders pledge $1 million for North Bay fire relief efforts
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Show More
ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: 7 On Your Side status updates on North Bay wineries
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
More News
Top Video
North Bay Wildfires Day 8: Officials 'optimistic' as firefighters increase containment
Help center for wildfire survivors opens in Santa Rosa
Flames flare in Napa as some return home in the North Bay
9-year-old writes heartbreaking letter to A's after house burns down
More Video