  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Two mountain lion sightings reported in San Mateo County communities

This file photo shows a mountain lion. (Shutterstock Photo)

LA HONDA, Calif. --
Two mountain lions made an appearance in San Mateo County communities Friday night, county emergency officials said Saturday morning.

The first mountain lion sighting was in the 13800 block of Highway 35 in the unincorporated community of Kings Mountain, county officials said. The second sighting was near Coggins Ranch Road and Woodland Vista in La Honda, a census-designated place in the county.

Both sightings happened around 10 p.m., county officials said.

The mountain lions didn't seem aggressive, crossing the road and

heading into the forest, but people should use caution in the areas nonetheless, county officials said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsmountain lion sightingsan mateo countyanimalsLa Honda
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
Mountain lion sighting on Grizzly Peak prompts warnings
Two mountain lion spotted in Palo Alto neighborhood
2 mountain lion kittens discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
More mountain lion sighting
PETS & ANIMALS
Tragedy, survival and hope amid the ruins at Napa's pet cemetery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet: Baby!
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Number of Bay Area homes priced under $500K falling
4 shot in San Francisco near Fillmore Street, 2 possible suspects detained
Coast Guard rescues man stranded on boat on SF Bay
Plan to divide California into 3 parts clears first hurdle
Wildfire victims discover identity thieves claimed their benefits
Blind Scream haunted house brings scary good time in wake of North Bay fires
Russia investigation brings first charges: Report
Halloween Weekend Events: Daybreaker Cruise, LoveBoat Halloween
Show More
Former Acting US Attorney General Dana Boente resigns
Students, parents protest after abrupt firing of Napa principal
San Jose residents guard homes with hoses during San Jose fire
Warriors' Draymond Green, Wizards' Bradley Beal ejected after altercation
NYC entrepreneur using billboard to attract Silicon Valley techies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
More Photos