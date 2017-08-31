MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING

Two mountain lion spotted in Palo Alto neighborhood, residents concerned

EMBED </>More Videos

Palo Alto police are warning residents about a grown mountain lion and a kitten that were spotted Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood not far from several schools. (KGO-TV )

By
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Palo Alto police are warning residents about a grown mountain lion and a kitten that were spotted Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood not far from several schools.

The wild cats were spotted not far from Webster Street and Lowell in Palo Alto. Residents received a robo-call from police.

VIDEO: Mountain Lion caught on camera on Hillsborough porch

"There was a cub and a mountain lion mom or whatever spotted in a tree," said Diana Irvin, a Palo Alto resident.

Police say a resident with experience dealing with mountain lions called police around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

He reported some dogs had chased the two big cats into a redwood tree in the back yard of a home.

But once officers arrived on the scene, the mountain lions were gone.

Diana Irvin says by the time she heard the news her grandchildren had already left for school.

"It's scary to think about that the kids had ridden their bikes by and probably didn't know that there was something," said Irvin.

Palo Alto police, animal services, and park rangers are now patrolling the streets looking for the mountain lions but so far, no luck finding them.

VIDEO: Sequoia National Park hikers capture encounter with mountain lion

Workers with Palo Alto Animal Services have tranquilizer guns but all options are on the table if the big cats are found.

"Again, the goal is to protect everybody including the cats, but the first priority is human life," said Captain Zach Perron, with Palo Alto Police.

A similar incident took place in the same neighborhood back in 2004. In that incident, Palo Alto police ended up shooting and killing the big cat.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about mountain lions.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimal newsbaby animalsmountain lion sightingcalifornianational park servicewild animalsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
2 mountain lion kittens discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
Possible mountain lion sighting in San Mateo County
'Tame' bobcat captured near Hollister
Police warn of mountain lion spotted in Hillsborough
More mountain lion sighting
PETS & ANIMALS
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
2 mountain lion kittens discovered in Santa Monica Mountains
East Bay charity helping make room for Hurricane Harvey pets
7 on Your Side helps Bay Area woman with surprise charges on DirecTV bill
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC7
US closes Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation
Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Novato Unified to have minimum day Friday due to heat wave
A look back at the life of Princess Diana
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Show More
Here's where to cool off in the East Bay during the weekend heat wave
Wells Fargo says 3.5 million accounts involved in scandal
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Vice President Mike Pence tours Harvey damage, meets with victims
More News
Top Video
Houston-area floodwaters recede but dangers still loom
East Bay braces for extreme heat starting Friday
Olympian Simone Biles volunteers her time for Harvey evacuees
Novato Unified to have minimum day Friday due to heat wave
More Video