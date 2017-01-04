MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --An East Bay animal shelter is desperately looking for people to adopt after 42 animals were dropped off Tuesday in Martinez.
The animals dropped off at Contra Costa County Animal Services were a mix of strays and surrenders, leaving the kennels there packed. Some larger dogs were down to a half kennel, while smaller dogs were being forced to share enclosures. "We are getting to the capacity level, so you will see multiple animals per kennel here," spokesman Steve Burdo said.
This week's storms might have caused more animals to run away from home. "The winter months we generally see a higher level of intake. A lot of that is due to the weather, with high winds blowing over fences and swinging open doors and what not," Burdo said.
The crowded hallways of dogs and cats have volunteers like Wendy Wolf hard at work. "It just puts a strain on every part of the shelter because we have to figure out to house them. The behavior staff has to do behavior assessments."
The shelter currently houses about 400 animals, and is trying to get the word out in hopes of getting them adopted.
Click here to learn how to adopt.
Stormy weather leads to more strays at animal shelters. Nearing capacity in #Martinez. Dogs sharing cages, looking for homes! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4pcXwt4iB5— ElissaABC7 (@ElissaABC7) January 5, 2017