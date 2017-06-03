PETS

VIDEO:Drone captures rare sighting of Baird Beaked Whales near Carmel

A rare sight off the shores of the central coast, whale watchers spotted *two groups of Baird's or Beaked Whales near Monterey Bay. (KGO-TV)

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Drone video captured two pods of the whales last Saturday just 10-miles South of Carmel Bay.

Marine Biologists identified them by their short, puffy blows, bulbous foreheads, and long beaks.

They believe the whales were following food, like squid.

The whales can hold their breath for up to an hour, which makes them nearly impossible to track.
