PETS

Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes

EMBED </>More News Videos

The outtakes from Officer Levi Knach's photo shoot are going viral thanks to Kenobi's wonderful attempts to steal the show.

INDIANA --
An Indiana conservation officer had a little trouble posing for his recent staff photo. But that's because his K-9 partner, Kenobi, refused to stop licking his face.

The outtakes from Officer Levi Knach's photo shoot are going viral thanks to Kenobi's wonderful attempts to steal the show.

"Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake - he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng," Indiana State Parks wrote in a Facebook post, which now has 2,400 likes.

The post said that one of Kenobi's jobs is to find ginseng when someone has illegally harvested it.

He's also apparently very good at showing some puppy love to Knach, who works in the state's Department of Nature Resources.

After all the adorable outtakes, the patient photographer was finally able to snap a perfect photo of the dynamic duo side by side.
Related Topics:
petsk-9viralcute animalspoliceofficeFunny photosdogsu.s. & worldIndianaIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Guinea pigs + scooters = awesome
Santa Clara woman reunited with missing dog after 2.5 years
Dog food recalled after euthanasia drug detected
More Pets
Top Stories
Warriors face OKC Thunder today at 5p on ABC7
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
Highway 17 partially reopens, slide fears continue
What's Next in the Legal Battle Over Trump's Immigration Plan
Warriors' Durant makes his return to Oklahoma City
SF sheriff says evicted 100-year-old wasn't living in apartment
Show More
Trump Considers 'Brand New' Executive Order After Court Setback
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Southbound Highway 17 reopens, slide fears continue
Bay Area attorney says Trump executive order 'too broad'
Protesters call for SF sheriff's resignation after 100-year-old evicted
More News
Top Video
I-Team investigates wild horse program: What does Trump presidency mean for their future?
SF sheriff says evicted 100-year-old wasn't living in apartment
SF woman hopes to inspire change with postcard campaign
Southbound Highway 17 reopens, slide fears continue
More Video