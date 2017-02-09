PETS

Santa Clara woman reunited with missing dog after 2.5 years

Margo Will unites with her missing dog at Presentation High School in San Jose, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A Santa Clara woman was reunited with the dog she's spent over two-and-a-half years looking for.

The last time Margo Will saw her dog Auggie was September 2014 when she left her pet in the care of a neighbor. Somehow, Auggie escaped.

Will assumed her dog was long gone, but this week students at Presentation High School in San Jose found the dog wandering the campus.

A staff member took the dog to a local vet, where they found a microchip with Will's contact information.

On Thursday, Auggie and Will were reunited at the school.

