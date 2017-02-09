Santa Clara woman reunited with missing dog after 2.5 years

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A Santa Clara woman was reunited with the dog she's spent over two-and-a-half years looking for.
The last time Margo Will saw her dog Auggie was September 2014 when she left her pet in the care of a neighbor. Somehow, Auggie escaped.
Will assumed her dog was long gone, but this week students at Presentation High School in San Jose found the dog wandering the campus.
A staff member took the dog to a local vet, where they found a microchip with Will's contact information.
On Thursday, Auggie and Will were reunited at the school.
