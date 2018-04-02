PG&E crews have started rebuilding the underground power and gas lines in Santa Rosa's Coffey Park neighborhood Monday morning.Much of the underground electrical equipment, like cables and transformers, was destroyed in the October wildfires and needs to be replaced.One resident has lived in the area for 30 years. He says his land is almost ready for a new foundation."We're not in a hurry because we want it done right, not quickly. I think the city's still trying to figure some things out but we're on track so it's going to be a long process for all of us," Coffey Park resident Scott Wise said.PG&E hopes to finish the Coffey Park construction and have permanent gas and electricity turned on by the end of the year.