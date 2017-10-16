  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
PG&E worker helps reunite cats lost during North Bay wildfires with their families

A PG&E worker has been helping the four-legged victims of the North Bay firefighters. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A PG&E worker has been helping the four-legged victims of the North Bay wildfires. While out fixing lines in Santa Rosa, she's been finding and rescuing cats.

An ABC7 News viewer, who is a friend of the worker, shared a photograph of her with a cat found on Rincon Ridge Drive.

She says she's already reunited two with their families and has taken one to the vet with burn injuries.

She says that people whose homes weren't burnt on the outskirts of the fire have been finding lots of cats and are making sure they have food and water.

The neighbors say if you're looking for your pet, print a color flyer with your cellphone number and hand them out to homeowners in the area so they can help reunite you.

