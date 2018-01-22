PHOTOS: Inside the Texas home where Southern California siblings lived years ago

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>KABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">A photo shows the inside of a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived.</span></div>
FORT WORTH, Texas --
Photos from a home in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Turpin family once lived years ago, show a filthy, decrepit interior.

Before the Turpins moved to Riverside County around 2010, they lived near Fort Worth, Texas.

The current owner of the Turpins' former Texas home bought the foreclosed property about 18 years ago and took photos of the condition of the structure, he told ABC News.

The mother of 13 adult and juvenile children, some of whom were chained to furniture in a filthy Perris home, was confused by the arrival of deputies.



The images appear to show carpets and walls covered in large stains. The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was certain feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home.

He never met the family who lived there before him, but he said he found an envelope of photos showing school-age children after an extensive cleanup. He tossed the photos in the garbage, he said.

The couple accused of shackling 13 children in a filthy Perris home believed God had called on them to have so many kids, according to family members.



The Turpin children -- who range in ages 2 to 29 -- were subjected to repeated beatings, including strangulation, and were only allowed to shower once a year, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said a press conference on Thursday.

The abuse allegedly intensified when they moved from Texas to California, with the siblings telling authorities that their parents started tying them up many years ago, first with ropes and eventually with chains and padlocks, Hestrin said.

