San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
At least 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting, suspect ID'd
WATCH LIVE
Follow Us
At least 50 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting, suspect ID'd -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
kgo
Monday, October 02, 2017 03:38AM
A shooting overnight Sunday in Las Vegas left at least 50 people dead.
See photos of the scene and the aftermath in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
shooting
las vegas
photos
GO
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco