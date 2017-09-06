OAKHURST, Calif. --Officials say winds from a thunderstorm pushed the Railroad Fire burning outside Yosemite National Park deeper into a grove of 2,700-year-old Giant Sequoias.
Fire information officer Anne Grandy says crews don't know yet whether the 15-square-mile fire has damaged any trees in Nelder Grove outside the park. She says giant sequoias are resilient and can withstand low intensity fires.
There are about 100 giant sequoias in the grove, including the roughly 24-story-high Bull Buck sequoia, one of the world's largest.
The fire has burned nearly 11,000 acres so far.
ABC7 News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.