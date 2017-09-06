<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2384898" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The Railroad Fire burned through a grove of Giant Sequoia trees on Wednesday. While it's impossible to know exactly how old these trees are without counting their rings, mature sequoias can be anywhere from 800 to 3,000 years old. Fortunately, they are also extremely durable and are known to survive wildfires.