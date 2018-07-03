Rolando Romero's family has set up a GoFundMe page https://t.co/itNrT0G0yh they want to raise money to bring his body home. His wife, kids and grandkids are in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/IZXBt6WqXR — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) July 3, 2018

San Francisco Police have made an arrest in the early morning shooting death of a security guard in San Francisco.Rolando Romero, 61, was a security guard for a construction project at Fitzgerald and Arelious Walker.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 5:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the found Romero suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to the hospital, where he died.SFPD says the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Cardell Mason Coleman, a San Francisco resident. He was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Arelious Walker Drive on Tuesday and booked into the San Francisco County Jail for homicide.His booking photo will not be released at this time, police say.