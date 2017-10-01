Officers found two people dead in a home on Alviso Court in Pacifica Saturday evening in what they say is likely a murder-suicide.The officers went to the residence around 6:30 p.m. in response to a call from someone who said they heard gunfire. They found two people who apparently died of gunshot wounds, according to police.Preliminary investigation indicates that this is likely a murder-suicide, police said, though the investigation is ongoing.Police said they believe there are no outstanding suspects and there is no concern for public safety stemming from the incident.