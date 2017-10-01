CRIME

Police find 2 dead inside Pacifica home in suspected murder-suicide

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

PACIFICA, Calif. --
Officers found two people dead in a home on Alviso Court in Pacifica Saturday evening in what they say is likely a murder-suicide.

The officers went to the residence around 6:30 p.m. in response to a call from someone who said they heard gunfire. They found two people who apparently died of gunshot wounds, according to police.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this is likely a murder-suicide, police said, though the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they believe there are no outstanding suspects and there is no concern for public safety stemming from the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdermurder suicidesuicidepolicecrimePacifica
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
CRIME
Woman robbed at gunpoint at BART station in San Leandro
1 arrested in Oakland homicide
Brentwood family cries foul over flock of federally protected birds that swarmed them
OJ Simpson could be released as soon as Monday
More crime
Top Stories
Raiders Marshawn Lynch wears 'Everybody Vs. Trump' shirt
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
UC Berkeley student beaten unconscious at residence hall
Woman robbed at gunpoint at BART station in San Leandro
Giants face Padres in final game of the 2017 season
OJ Simpson released from prison after serving 9 years for Vegas robbery
Emaciated boxer found abandoned in SoCal; police search for puppies
A's, Rangers hoping for win to end season
Show More
Marseille knife attacker allegedly yelled 'Allahu akbar!' before slayings
CHP car hits, kills pedestrian in Half Moon Bay
Samuel 'Si' Newhouse, billionaire media mogul, dies at 89
Football players kicked off team for taking a knee
Bay Area shows support for Puerto Rico
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
PHOTOS: NFL players kneel during national anthem
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos