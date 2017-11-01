CRIME

Police identify suspect arrested for Discovery Bay murder, victims family launches fundraiser

Police on the scene of a homicide are seen on Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Discovery Bay, Calif. (KGO-TV)

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced that 19-year-old Brayan Zavala of Antioch has been arrested for a shooting death in Discovery Bay.

Zavala is accused of killing Bradley Machugh. Detectives say he was shot last weekend after confronting Zavala and his friends about speeding in the neighborhood.


There is an online fundraiser to help support Machugh's family. So far they've raised nearly $20,000 which is their goal.
