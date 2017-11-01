DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) --The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office announced that 19-year-old Brayan Zavala of Antioch has been arrested for a shooting death in Discovery Bay.
Zavala is accused of killing Bradley Machugh. Detectives say he was shot last weekend after confronting Zavala and his friends about speeding in the neighborhood.
Flowers @ Discovery Bay shooting scene, a man was killed by several suspects. Witnesses say victim may have told suspects to slow down. pic.twitter.com/SCLGhxSPJm— Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) October 29, 2017
There is an online fundraiser to help support Machugh's family. So far they've raised nearly $20,000 which is their goal.