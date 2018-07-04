STATUE OF LIBERTY

Police identify woman who climbed Statue of Liberty

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman apprehended after climbing Statue of Liberty (1 of 1)

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated

Jim Dolan has the latest developments after a woman climbed the Statue of Liberty, prompting an evacuation of Liberty Island.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
After more than two hours, police have apprehended a woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty. U.S. Parks Police evacuated Liberty Island of tourists after the woman, identified as 44-year-old Staten Island resident Therese Patricia Okoumou, climbed to the base of the statue.

Okoumou moved around occasionally and waved a t-shirt at times. At other times she was seen lying on her stomach and kicking her feet up behind her.

Okoumou was holding a t-shirt that says 'Rise and Resist' and 'Trump Care Makes Us Sick.'


Visitors were taken off the island via ferry.

"We've had two unusual events occur back-to-back," National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis told Eyewitness News. "So for the safety and security of our visitors, we decided to evacuate for the day."

"It's our busiest week of the year, historically," Willis continued. "The island at this time of the day is mostly near capacity, at 4,000 to 4,500 people. All boats have been tasked with moving people off the island. We have an evacation plan. Given the heat of the day, the visitors complied with no issues."


Reports of a person scaling the statue started coming in around 3 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after a protest group calling itself Rise and Resist dropped a banner that read "Abolish ICE" from the base of the statue.

That demonstration was organized to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy, the group said in a press release.


The group said the woman who climbed to the base of the statue was not involved in the "Abolish ICE" protest.

Okoumou will appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Thursday.


She is expected to be charged with national park regulations or public use limit; trespassing; disorderly conduct, and interfering with government functions. All are federal misdemeanors.

Rise and Resist released a statement Wedesday night, saying in part,

"The person who climbed the Statue of Liberty was one of forty participants in our planned banner action, but her decision to climb the statue was made independently of the group, without consulting any other member of the group. We understand and share her desire to see the immediate release of children from detention and reunion with their parents. We hope that her legal representation will arrange for her release under her own recognizance."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
statue of libertyprotestillegal climbingu.s. & worldcrimearrestNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATUE OF LIBERTY
Closed for business: Shutdown shutters parks, landmarks
What is A Day Without A Woman?
Happy Birthday to the Statue of Liberty!
This Day in History: Statue of Liberty delivered to New York Harbor
More statue of liberty
Top Stories
Warriors' Steph Curry, wife Ayesha welcome baby to the world
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
San Jose's Rose, White and Blue Parade kicks off July 4th festivities
People turning to vet to drug pets for holiday fireworks
Meet 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Alameda County Fair
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
Moraga hosts special filmmaking camp for extraordinary minds
Man robs Fresno mini mart with plastic bag
Show More
East Bay family says beloved pet was killed by trainer's dog
Protecting your family from ticks
Here's how to shield your home from wildfires
Parade of fire trucks, firefighters battle County Fire
VIDEO: SJ's Joey Chestnut sets record at hot dog contest
More News