SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Testimony continued today in San Francisco in the trial for the man accused of killing Kate Steinle.
Two police officers testified about evidence collected and the moment defendant Jose Garcia Zarate was arrested.
The Mexican government has a representative from the San Francisco consulate at the trial. The defendant, Jose Garcia Zarate, is a Mexican national.
TIMELINE: How the Kate Steinle case unfolded
A woman, who was at Pier 14 when Steinle was shot, testified yesterday. She said she saw the suspect staring at people and laughing minutes before the shooting.
Two other women described how they heard the gunshot and saw Garcia Zarate walk away from the scene. Defense attorneys say the gun went off in Garcia Zarate's hands when he picked it up.
Click here for more stories on the Kate Steinle murder case.