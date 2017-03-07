ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --President Donald Trump is facing pressure from Bay Area leaders again.
The Alameda city council will consider a new resolution calling for Trump's impeachment.
The resolution cites several reasons including the President's refusal to fully divest himself from his business interests, as well as public statements he has made.
Alameda isn't alone in its effort to impeach Trump. The city of Richmond recently passed a similar resolution calling for Trump's removal from office.
