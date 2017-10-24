  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
VOTING

State audit exposes costly mistakes by Santa Clara County election office

Voting booths in Santa Clara County are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
An audit released Tuesday found the election office in Santa Clara County made numerous errors over the past decade and changes need to be made.

As a voter, you trust the registrar's office is giving you the right information during election time. But a state audit found 26 errors were made in election materials provided by the Santa Clara County Registrar's Office. In one case, voters were sent ballots with missing information. It proved to be costly.

"Due to staff error there was up to a quarter million cost to reprint and inform our voters about corrections that were necessary to be made and we need to be responsible with the tax payer dollars," said California Assemblyman Evan Low in a news conference this morning.

The audit shows numerous cases where mapping for the district boundaries were done incorrectly and that resulted in voters receiving the wrong ballots. Over a third of the errors included candidates statements and arguments omitted from voter information guides.

RELATED: Santa Clara County election office audit approved

The audit shows numerous cases where mapping for the district boundaries were done incorrectly and that resulted in voters receiving the wrong ballots. Over a third of the errors included candidates statements and arguments omitted from voter information guides.

"Very disappointed in seeing such errors, I am hopeful and optimistic though that such highlighting of this report that we'll have specific guidelines and principles to ensure that this doesn't happen in the future," said Low.

As soon as the Registrar learned of mistakes, corrections were made. The audit says the problem is the Registrar's Office does not have written procedures to ensure mistakes won't happen again.

When asked about the audit, Registrar Shannon Bushey said, "I think they did a very thorough job of looking into our complex processes and they made 10 recommendations for our office that I think are very thoughtful and will be useful to us."

The audit found none of the errors had an impact on the outcome of any election. Now the Registrar's Office will work with the auditor and the Secretary of State to prevent future mistakes.

Click here for more stories on voting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsvotingsanta clara countyelectiongovernmentSanta ClaraSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Santa Clara County election office audit approved
VOTING
Mistake leads to revote to rename SF's Justin Herman
Vote for independence leads to violent clashes in Spain
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
National Voter Registration Day taking place today
More voting
POLITICS
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate in SF
Fallen soldier's family speaks out after Trump sends check
Construction of border wall prototypes nears completion
More Politics
Top Stories
Rally in San Francisco calls for Pres. Trump's impeachment
Witness gives testimony in day 2 of Kate Steinle trial
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
Python snake found on VTA bus now up for adoption
Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mtns could be fully contained soon
$5,000 reward offered for help solving case of pit bull's death in Fairfield
Show More
Marine Mammal Center releases rehabilitated sea otter
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: 7 On Your Side helps North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
More Photos