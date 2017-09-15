DACA

Berkeley High School students stage massive walkout over DACA

Berkeley High School students staged a massive walkout where they formed a human circle around the school to show their support for DACA. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Berkeley High School student body have staged a massive walkout, where they formed a human circle around the school to show their support for DACA.

The walkout was scheduled for just the 3rd period and all the students have returned to class for the day.


The DACA program protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation. Recipients could face deportation starting in March unless Congress enacts the DACA program into law. President Trump says he wants to rescind the DACA program, though he's also said a compromise might be in the works.

