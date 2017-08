12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center plaza in San Francisco: Unite Against Hate Rally

The fences that will surround Saturday's controversial rally at Crissy Field are about to go up in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the closures of nearby businesses and surrounding areas are increasing at a dramatic pace.The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District will close its public parking lot and gift shop beginning Friday at 9 p.m.Rally attendees will be surrounded by a wall of transportable fences. San Francisco police quietly made the rounds in preparation for Saturday's Patriot Prayer gathering.But small business owners like Adam bhatia don't want to risk being here on Saturday. He's closing his store in the Marina.Watch the video in the player above for the full story.--------------Politically controversial rallies will be held on Saturday in San Francisco and in Berkeley on Sunday . And many people are planning to gather in protest of these events, described as right-wing. Here's a look at all the demonstrations taking place this weekend. Check their individual websites for updates: