SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The fences that will surround Saturday's controversial rally at Crissy Field are about to go up in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the closures of nearby businesses and surrounding areas are increasing at a dramatic pace.
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley
The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District will close its public parking lot and gift shop beginning Friday at 9 p.m.
Rally attendees will be surrounded by a wall of transportable fences. San Francisco police quietly made the rounds in preparation for Saturday's Patriot Prayer gathering.
But small business owners like Adam bhatia don't want to risk being here on Saturday. He's closing his store in the Marina.
Watch the video in the player above for the full story.
--------------
Politically controversial rallies will be held on Saturday in San Francisco and in Berkeley on Sunday. And many people are planning to gather in protest of these events, described as right-wing. Here's a look at all the demonstrations taking place this weekend. Check their individual websites for updates:
FRIDAY:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center plaza in San Francisco: Unite Against Hate Rally
SATURDAY:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco's Castro District: Come Together - Juanita More's Official Art Event For Equality.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco: San Francisco Peacefully Unites Against White Nationalists .
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Civic Center in San Francisco: "LovedUp" Mobile Dance Counter Rally.
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Resist Counter Protest.
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Flowers against Facism .
- 1 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Bay Resistance Brigade Paddle Out.
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Freedom Rally hosted by Patriot Prayer
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ocean Beach in San Francisco: "Together We Will STOP HATE! Heart-Shaped Human Banner"
- 2 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Calling All Clowns.
- 5:30 p.m. at Crissy Field in San Francisco: Post-Rally Eliminate the Hate: Trash Removal/Community Gathering.
- 10 p.m Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley: Empathy Pop Up
SUNDAY:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Crescent Lawn at UC Berkeley: Bay Area Rally Against Hate.
- 10 p.m Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley: Empathy Pop Up.
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ohlone Park in Berkeley: Resist Racist Violence & Hate in Berkeley.
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr, Civic Center Park in Berkeley: No to Marxism in America
Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.