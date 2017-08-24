PROTEST

Businesses don't want to take chances staying open for SF rally

The fences that will surround Saturday's controversial rally at Crissy Field are about to go up in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the closures of nearby businesses and surrounding areas are increasing at a dramatic pace. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The fences that will surround Saturday's controversial rally at Crissy Field are about to go up in San Francisco. Meanwhile, the closures of nearby businesses and surrounding areas are increasing at a dramatic pace.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District will close its public parking lot and gift shop beginning Friday at 9 p.m.

Rally attendees will be surrounded by a wall of transportable fences. San Francisco police quietly made the rounds in preparation for Saturday's Patriot Prayer gathering.

But small business owners like Adam bhatia don't want to risk being here on Saturday. He's closing his store in the Marina.

Politically controversial rallies will be held on Saturday in San Francisco and in Berkeley on Sunday. And many people are planning to gather in protest of these events, described as right-wing. Here's a look at all the demonstrations taking place this weekend. Check their individual websites for updates:

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

SUNDAY:


Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
politics, u.s. & world, charlottesville demonstrations, violence, crime, donald trump, protest, rally, President Donald Trump, racism, white supremacists, San Francisco
