The UC Berkeley student group hosting a series of conservative speakers later this month has not paid a required security deposit or confirmed event details.The "Berkeley Patriot" Organization turned in a contract to hold the so-called "Free Speech Week."But a school spokesperson said it never put down the deposit Friday as required in the contract for security purposes.The four-day event is planned for a week from Sunday.The university said the group still has time to pay up, confirm speakers and comply with security requirements.