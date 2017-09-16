POLITICS

UC Berkeley 'Free Speech Week' in jeopardy due to failure to reach requirements

The UC Berkeley student group hosting a series of conservative speakers later this month has not paid a required security deposit or confirmed event details. (KGO-TV )

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The UC Berkeley student group hosting a series of conservative speakers later this month has not paid a required security deposit or confirmed event details.

The "Berkeley Patriot" Organization turned in a contract to hold the so-called "Free Speech Week."

But a school spokesperson said it never put down the deposit Friday as required in the contract for security purposes.

The four-day event is planned for a week from Sunday.

The university said the group still has time to pay up, confirm speakers and comply with security requirements.
Related Topics:
politicsrepublicansfreedom of speecheventsUC Berkeley
