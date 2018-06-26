IMMIGRATION

California judge orders U.S. to reunite families separated at border within 30 days

EMBED </>More Videos

A Judge has ordered the United States to reunite families that have been separated at the border within 30 days. Reunification of children under 5 will take place sooner. (KGO-TV)

SAN DIEGO --
A judge in California has ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days.

If the children are younger than 5, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order, issued Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego issued the order in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. The lawsuit involves a 7-year-old girl who was separated from her Congolese mother and a 14-year-old boy who was separated from his Brazilian mother.

Sabraw also issued a nationwide injunction on future family separations, unless the parent is deemed unfit.

More than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents in recent weeks and placed in government-contracted shelters. President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to stop the separation of families and said parents and children will instead be detained together.

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformjudgecourtcourt casechildrenSan Diego
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
South Bay group rallies against Supreme Court decision on travel ban
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
Six ways to legally enter the U.S.
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
More immigration
POLITICS
South Bay group rallies against Supreme Court decision on travel ban
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
New, nearly $1 billion reservoir in works for South Bay
More Politics
Top Stories
Fentanyl exposure leads Alameda Co. sheriff's sergeant to save detective's life
Shifting winds fueling destructive 11,500-acre Pawnee Fire
ABC7 to help Pawnee Fire victims in Clearlake
Protesters march in Concord opposing proposed immigrant camp
XXXTentacion's song tops Billboard Hot 100 chart after death
'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water
Ex-astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues children, alleging misuse of his finances
Travel ban opponents react to Supreme Court decision in SF
Show More
Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Bear spotted in Sebastopol trying to enter goat pen
VTA trying to speed up trains, increase ridership
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
VIDEO: Woman hurls racist insults at mom, son in SoCal
More News