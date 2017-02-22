POLITICS

California lawmakers push for new Dream Act financial aid applicants

The dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
State lawmakers made an appeal Wednesday to get more people to apply for financial aid through California's Dream Act.

A group of legislators introduced a resolution aiming to increase the number of applicants after they have dramatically dropped so far this year.

There's no clear connection between the decline and President Donald Trump's administration's stance on immigration. But, some state officials say it's likely that students are afraid to share their information.

"We are begging these kids. We know you're afraid. And more importantly we're begging their parents - we know you're afraid. But, we have to continue to move forward and this is the most vital thing that children these young people can do for themselves is to get a college education," Gonzalez-Fletcher said.

Under the Dream Act undocumented college and vocational school students can apply for state financial aid.
Related Topics:
politicsamerican dreamcollegeeducationimmigrationimmigration reformSacramento
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
