Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally

President Donald Trump traveled to Phoenix Tuesday to give a speech to supporters and as predicted, supporters weren't the only ones to show up.Phoenix police lobbied what they say is pepper spray at protesters who threw rocks and water bottles at them as President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona broke up Tuesday night.Clouds of pepper spray and tear gas filled the night air as the president's supporters began leaving the downtown Phoenix Convention Center.Protesters were seen all around the area -- carrying sighs and meeting police in full riot gear.