POLITICS

Chaos erupts in Arizona after Trump speech, rally

Police in riot gear appear on scene after a rally for President Trump in Phoenix, AZ on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGO) --
President Donald Trump traveled to Phoenix Tuesday to give a speech to supporters and as predicted, supporters weren't the only ones to show up.

Phoenix police lobbied what they say is pepper spray at protesters who threw rocks and water bottles at them as President Donald Trump's rally in Arizona broke up Tuesday night.

RELATED: Lawmakers praised and condemn Trump's Afghanistan plan

Clouds of pepper spray and tear gas filled the night air as the president's supporters began leaving the downtown Phoenix Convention Center.

Protesters were seen all around the area -- carrying sighs and meeting police in full riot gear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformmarinesmilitaryrallyprotestcharlottesville demonstrationsrepublicansArizona
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Trump supporters, protesters gather ahead of his Phoenix rally
POLITICS
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
Trump supporters, protesters gather ahead of his Phoenix rally
E. Bay leaders denounce racism ahead of Sunday rally in Berkeley
Who are Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton?
More Politics
Top Stories
49ers break new ground hiring first openly LGBT coach
Trump supporters, protesters gather ahead of his Phoenix rally
LAND'S END: Larry Beil on future of Cavs Warriors rivalry after Irving trade
Dolby shows off new, exciting tech in San Francisco
Wife of Bay Area Barcelona victim seeks waiter who helped husband
Report: Warriors rival Kyrie Irving traded from Cavs to Celtics
Peninsula restaurants struggle to fill open positions
7 On Your Side helps couple recover personal info after gov't loses documents
Show More
Drivers confused by changes at San Francisco garage
Suspect who fatally shot Oakland firefighter arraigned in San Jose
Firefighters battle 200 acre grass fire at Camp Parks in Dublin
Girl braids hair to match friend, sends message about racism
New Milpitas BART station nearly complete
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos