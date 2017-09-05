PROTEST

Kyle Chapman enters not guilty plea in connection with Berkeley protest

A Daly City man accused of having a lead pipe during a violent protest in Berkeley has entered a not guilty plea. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Daly City man who's become famous online for his far-right political views and baton battles at protests appeared in court this morning. He answered to charged stemming from a bloody protest in Berkeley in March.

Kyle Chapman, 41, Chapman faced a felony count of possessing a lead pipe. He entered a not guilty plea, then walked out with his attorney. Chapman said he had no comment; his attorney said he couldn't comment on the case because he doesn't have much information yet.

RELATED: Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman after violent Berkeley rally

Chapman is accused of having the pipe during a March protest in Berkeley that turned violent. Chapman is a Trump supporter who calls himself Based Stickman online. There are pictures and videos of him online holding a stick, wearing a gas mask, and hitting counter protestors on the head with a stick as fights break out.

He could face a year in jail if convicted. He is due back in court next month.
