The Daly City man who's become famous online for his far-right political views and baton battles at protests appeared in court this morning. He answered to charged stemming from a bloody protest in Berkeley in March.Kyle Chapman, 41, Chapman faced a felony count of possessing a lead pipe. He entered a not guilty plea, then walked out with his attorney. Chapman said he had no comment; his attorney said he couldn't comment on the case because he doesn't have much information yet.Chapman is accused of having the pipe during a March protest in Berkeley that turned violent. Chapman is a Trump supporter who calls himself Based Stickman online. There are pictures and videos of him online holding a stick, wearing a gas mask, and hitting counter protestors on the head with a stick as fights break out.He could face a year in jail if convicted. He is due back in court next month.