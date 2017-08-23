POLITICS

Congressman hosts packed town hall meeting in San Jose

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna was asked about health care, the possibility of a government shutdown, and the Iran Deal. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
It was standing room only at a town hall meeting at the Berryessa Community Center in San Jose.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna was asked about health care, the possibility of a government shutdown, and the Iran Deal.

One woman asked a timely question about historical statues.

She asked the congressman if the Washington Monument would have to be taken down because George Washington owned slaves.

Rep. Khanna answered her by saying people need to find common ground -- respecting what the symbols mean to some and understanding the hurt they cause others.

Speaking to the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, the congressman told ABC7 News he was disappointed President Trump drew a moral equivalence between those who marched for white supremacy and those who were protesting white supremacy.

But, he also said he didn't want to spend time "bashing the president..." he'd rather talk about what's going to move the country forward.

Rep. Khanna just passed his first bill with GOP majority leader Kevin McCarthy. It allows veterans to use GI money to take tech courses.

