Contra Costa Co. Sheriff ending jail contract with ICE

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston announced that he's ending the West County Detention Facility contract with ICE.Livingston said protests and public pressure did play a role in the decision to cancel the contract.Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia called the decision to cancel the contract "a historic day."The sheriff says he has no control over what ICE does with detainees now -- they could be released from the Richmond jail or sent as far away as Hawaii.Supervisor Mitchoff says she objects to the end of the contract because some detainees could be sent far from their families.