IMMIGRATION

Contra Costa Co. Sheriff ending jail contract with ICE

Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston holds a press conference on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) --
Contra Costa County Sheriff David Livingston announced that he's ending the West County Detention Facility contract with ICE.

Livingston said protests and public pressure did play a role in the decision to cancel the contract.

Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia called the decision to cancel the contract "a historic day."

The sheriff says he has no control over what ICE does with detainees now -- they could be released from the Richmond jail or sent as far away as Hawaii.

Supervisor Mitchoff says she objects to the end of the contract because some detainees could be sent far from their families.

Watch ABC7 News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story.

PHOTOS: Families Belong Together demonstrators denounce family separation around America
For more stories, photos, and video on ICE, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsICEimmigrationimmigration reformrepublicansdemocratsjailprotestcontra costa countysheriffdeportationRichmondMartinez
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children
Church puts Baby Jesus in cage as immigration protest
PHOTOS: Families Belong Together protests around America
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
IMMIGRATION
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children
Anne Frank's family tried to escape to US, hit roadblocks
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
More immigration
POLITICS
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
President Trump pardons ranchers in case that inspired 2016 occupation
SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh used to work at SF law firm
REPORT: Contra Costa sheriff to announce end of ICE contract
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 2-alarm fire burning near San Jose park
Grass fire burns on farmland in Morgan Hill
Reward offered for information leading to missing woman traveling through Bay Area
VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped in domestic fight
Fire erupts near LA's Griffith Park
SF pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run has died
U-Haul stolen from Santa Clara family has been found
Bay Area inventors create new kind of countertop oven
Show More
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Costco customers devastated after polish dogs removed from food court menu
Activists protest new Google development in front San Jose conference
Mystery of SFPD vice cop's killing 30 years ago remains unsolved
More News