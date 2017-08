Road closures within the Presidio:

Planned right-wing rallies and counter protests that are planned in San Francisco this weekend have prompted street closures and caused officials to alter schedules for public transportation. Here's a look at the traffic and transit impact:Crissy Field (Zone 1) will be closed to vehicles and bicycles on August 26. The Main Post (Zone 2) will be closed to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. No parking will be available in either of these areas.The Golden Gate Bridge southern parking lots and visitor amenities will be closed on Saturday, August 26, 2017.The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District strongly advises visitors to avoid the south end of the bridge during the closures.All parking lots on the south end of the Bridge will close at 9:00 p.m. on Friday evening, August 25, 2017 and expected to re-open at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.The Golden Gate Transit bus stops adjacent to the Toll Plaza will be closed from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The nearest bus stops are located at Richardson & Francisco in San Francisco, and at Spencer Avenue bus pads and along Alexander Avenue in Marin County.No tour buses, public transit, or personal vehicles will be permitted to access the parking lots during this closure.Golden Gate Bridge sidewalks will be open to pedestrians and bicyclists, but the National Park Service will close all routes through Crissy Field.SFMTA will not run Muni public bus service to the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday.On the north end of the Bridge, restrictions are in place for the Vista Point parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Vista Point will be available to tour buses only during those hours.Please note there is no access to the right-wing rally event from the Golden Gate Bridge by vehicle, walking, or bicycle. All roads to the event are closed from this location.Event participants will only be able to access Crissy Field on foot using the Marina Boulevard Gate located at Mason and Lyon streets.Vehicles and bicycles will not be permitted at Crissy Field on Saturday. All people entering the Presidio at the Mason Street Gate will be screened to ensure that prohibited items are not brought into Crissy Field.Many SF Muni lines will be impacted by the rallies taking place at Crissy Field and the Civic Center area, with reroutes and delays. Click here for more information.To facilitate needed adjustments throughout the transportation system and to provide the necessary service to keep people moving, city staff will closely monitor the situation and will restore service as soon as nearby areas are cleared.For events in the Civic Center area, there are no plans for street closures, but parking will not be allowed on all streets around the Plaza or in the garage.During the course of the event, personnel from the SFMTA and the San Francisco Police Department will be on site to direct traffic. To ensure public safety, SFPD personnel may decide street closures around the event area are necessary.