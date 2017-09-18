About two dozen people gathered outside of Gilroy City Hall Monday night to encourage the city council to take action in support of immigrants and DACA recipients.The group, organized by People Acting in Community Together, or PACT, wants the council to pass a resolution that limits the city's cooperation with ICE and gives peace of mind to the immigrant community.Attendees held signs and candles while a priest and pastor lead the group in prayers. They also sang "Imagine" by John Lennon.City council members said they are working on a resolution.In fact, they were drafting a resolution before President Trump announced he was ending the DACA program. So now, they're adding language to include so-called Dreamers."Obviously it's very close to me, being from a migrant family. I know exactly what they're going through," Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar said.They hope to bring it to the council for a vote soon.