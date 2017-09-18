DACA

Gilroy residents encourage city council to take action in support of DACA recipients

DACA supporters are seen gathering in Gilroy, Calif. on Monday, September 18, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
About two dozen people gathered outside of Gilroy City Hall Monday night to encourage the city council to take action in support of immigrants and DACA recipients.

TIMELINE: What led to Pres Trump's decision to end DACA

The group, organized by People Acting in Community Together, or PACT, wants the council to pass a resolution that limits the city's cooperation with ICE and gives peace of mind to the immigrant community.

Attendees held signs and candles while a priest and pastor lead the group in prayers. They also sang "Imagine" by John Lennon.

RELATED: What to expect following President Trump's plan to end DACA

City council members said they are working on a resolution.

In fact, they were drafting a resolution before President Trump announced he was ending the DACA program. So now, they're adding language to include so-called Dreamers.

"Obviously it's very close to me, being from a migrant family. I know exactly what they're going through," Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar said.

They hope to bring it to the council for a vote soon.

