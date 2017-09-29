AFFORDABLE HOUSING

California Governor Jerry Brown signs bills to increase affordable housing

Melanie Woodrow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Governor Jerry Brown signed 15 bills into law Friday aimed at increasing affordable housing.

The measures signed by Governor Brown provide funding for affordable housing, boost construction and strengthen existing housing laws.

"Today you can be sure we've got 15 good bills," said Governor Brown.



Governor Brown signed the housing bills at Hunters View, an affordable housing project in San Francisco?s Bayview Hunters Point neighborhood.

"Let?s hand out keys to the people who want those units," said Mayor Lee.

The housing crisis has spilled onto Bay Area sidewalks.



"We saw it on the way here, and it could have been Los Angeles, you get off the freeway and you see the encampments," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

A problem these bills will hopefully help alleviate.

"The first year half of this money will go to homelessness," said State Senator Toni Atkins, (D) San Diego.

"Together the assembly, the senate and the governor and all of our staffs together put something that I think will relieve this housing crisis for a lot of Californians," said State Senator Kevin De Leon, President Pro Tempore.

Including for those who still have many years before they rent or buy.

"My toddler is here, he's here at his first bill signing Mr. Governor," said Assemblyman David Chiu, (D) San Francisco. "My wife and I wonder if our son and his friends will be able to afford to live in our great city and in our state at a time when over half of our millennial generation is thinking seriously of leaving California," he continued.

Governor Brown said while these bills are the beginning, they will not end the need for further legislation.
