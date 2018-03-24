  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
California Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego

The California State Capitol building in Sacramento is shown in an undated file photo. (KABC)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The 2018 California Gubernatorial Forum will be held on Sunday in San Diego. It will feature four candidates running for California governor.

Candidates at the forum are expected to include: Travis Allen (Republican) Member, California State Assembly; John Cox (Republican) Business Executive; Delaine Eastin (Democrat) Former State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Antonio Villaraigosa (Democrat) Former Mayor, City of Los Angeles.


Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom declined to participate.

Hot topics in the forum will likely include the high-speed rail project, the possibility of a state-run universal healthcare system, affordable housing, efforts to repeal the state's new gas tax, and pension reform.
