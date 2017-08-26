PROTEST

I-Team's Dan Noyes follows 'Patriot Prayer' events every step of the way

EMBED </>More Videos

I-Team's Dan Noyes followed Patriot Prayer events every step of the way, and filed this video journal. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From the closure of Alamo Square Park, to counter protesters taking over the streets, to Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson's last-minute news conference in Pacifica and his return to Civic Center, the I-Team's Dan Noyes was there. He has filed this video journal.

Dan reports it was a major victory for the counter protesters, and for the National Park Service and San Francisco Police who had a plan that kept the disruption to a minimum.
