Jewish lawyers launch 'Adopt-A-Nazi' campaign ahead of SF right-wing rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Jewish Bar Association of San Francisco has started a GoFundMe called Adopt-a-Nazi campaign, trying to raise for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which fights bigotry and hatred.
It's likely to they'll surpass the $100,000 goal.
The money is being raised in part to respond to Patriot Prayer, the group of President Trump supporters scheduled to rally at Crissy Field on Saturday, August 26.
The strategy behind the GoFundMe campaign is similar to one adopted in 2014 by the residents of a small German town who wanted to get rid of Neo-Nazi marchers.
"One year they came up with the idea to sponsor each marcher by donating ten Euros to an anti-extremist group, so we thought, 'I wonder if we can do something similar here?' And that's how the idea started," explained the group.
Organizers say they have five more days before the rally, which they say is enough time to raise even more money.
