POLITICS

Lawmakers slam Trump's latest defense of Charlottesville response

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Donald Trump's news conference on Tuesday quickly drew ire from both side of the aisle after he repeatedly refused to immediately and specifically call out the white supremacist violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

"You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent," Mr. Trump said at Trump Tower in New York City on Tuesday. "No one wants to say that, but I'll say it right now: You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent."

The violence that resulted from the "Unite the Right" rally left one woman dead and injured 19 more after a car rammed into a crowd of people.

His divisive comments garnered a slew of reactions from lawmakers:

