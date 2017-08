#BREAKING Local organizer of "Anti-Marxism" rally in Berkeley just put out FB message asking for "no one to show up" due to "threats." — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 25, 2017

#BREAKING #AmberCummings: "I have concerns that Antifa and BAMN will attack my people. I am asking people to not attend this event Sunday." — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 25, 2017

The local organizer of an "anti-Marxism" rally in Berkeley that had been scheduled for this Sunday is now asking that no one show up due to threats.In a lengthy statement that's posted in full below, Amber Cummings said, "I do not want the risk of violence happening or anyone getting hurt. I will attend this event alone."The mayor has advised people to stay away, but several counter protests are scheduled around Berkeley. As a precaution, the U.S. Post Office has taken out several blue mail collection boxes around the city. They will be put back on Monday.Earlier in the day, the group behind a rally scheduled for Saturday in San Francisco said they were cancelling due to threats of violence . Instead, they planned on holding a news conference that day and attending the Berkeley rally the next.April Cummings' full statement: