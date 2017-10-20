NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

A big-time Democratic donor and environmentalist from the Bay Area has launched a new campaign calling for President Trump's impeachment.NextGen America's Tom Steyer is behind the multi-million dollar effort that's generating a lot of buzz. In a newly-released commercial, Steyer calls on the public to sign a petition urging Congress to take action."This president is a clear and present danger," says Steyer in the video. "Tell your member of Congress they have a moral responsibility to stop doing what's political."Steyer's message is resonating with those who feel like their voices haven't been heard since the election last fall."All of these things are happening, but what do we do now?" says Asya Evelyn, San Jose resident. "I think this is a part of what we can do, or what we can be a part of."The Republican National Committee calls the campaign a baseless, radical effort."I pay little heed to it," says Harmeet Dhillon, a Bay Area attorney who serves as a Republican national committee member. "It's a fairly cheap pandering to a constituency of his that already doesn't support the president.This isn't the first time Steyer has gone after President Trump. His group, NextGen America ran a number of television spots last fall attacking Trump prior to the general election. Whether or not his commercial will be effective is anyone's guess."The strategy is clear," says Melinda Jackson, San Jose State University political science professor. "It's to really force the issue as we're coming up into the 2018 political election season.""We believe we're in a time of crisis and wanted to reach as many Americans as quickly as possible," said Steyer, who is mulling over a possible run for the U.S. Senate.For this current campaign, Steyer plans to buy more than $10 mil. in digital and television ad space in New York and California, as well as cable television.