“The rent is too damn high!” Supporters of the Affordable Housing Act rally in front of Oakland’s City Hall. Ballot measure would repeal state’s Costa-Hawkins. @abc7newsbayarea #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/0z5q9LBIz0 — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) April 23, 2018

Oakland community organizers and politicians were gathering on the steps of Frank H. Ogawa plaza Monday afternoon to demand a repeal of the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.Community members planned to announce the submission of signatures to place the Affordable Housing Act on the statewide November ballot.The ballot measure would repeal the 1995 Costa-Hawkins Act, which prohibits rent control on units built after 1995, exempts single-family homes and condos and allows landlords to raise rents to market value between tenants.Oakland Councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan said the new ballot measure would protect hard-working people like teachers and nurses who are being "forced" out of neighborhoods."California can do better, and we need immediate change to stop this wave of displacement to keep people in their homes," she wrote in a news release.There will also be a noon rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, and a morning rally at Los Angeles City Hall.