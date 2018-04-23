HOUSING

Oakland residents rally to change rent control law

Oakland community members are seen in front of city hall on Monday, April 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of tenants rallied in Oakland, Los Angeles and Sacramento on Monday in support of a ballot initiative they say would slow skyrocketing rents in cities across the state.

With signs that read "rent is too damn high," housing affordability advocates rallied in the front steps of Oakland City Hall to call for an end to California's rent control law.

RELATED: Oakland mayor says protecting the most vulnerable starts with housing

"Our communities are facing incredible rates of displacement. People are pushed out and some of them end up homeless," said Oakland councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.

Proponents pushing to repeal Costa-Hawkins say they have enough signatures to place the issue before voters this November. They say the law allows landlords to raise rent to market levels after a tenant moves out of single family homes, condos and apartments built after 1995.

"They said in the 90s, when they passed this, it would result in more affordable housing. It had the absolutely opposite effect," said Delaine Eastin, California gubernatorial candidate who supports the repeal effort.

The proposed ballot initiative would do away with the current law that also makes it illegal for cities to adopt certain kinds of rent control ordinances.


Opponents say placing stricter rent control rules is not the answer. "The prices are high but we don't agree with repealing Costa Hawkins completely in order to help solve that crisis," said Krista Gulbransen, executive director of the Berkeley Rental Housing Coalition.

If the repeal effort goes through, she says rental units won't be as available.

"We know owners won't be able to afford to stay in business," said Gulbransen.

All submitted signatures must be verified before the issue can go before voters.

Click here for more stories and videos on housing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsreal estaterental propertyrentersrentsaffordable housinghousinghousing marketprotestOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
Public school in SF wants to provide shelter for some of its families
Report: $300,000 income needed to buy median home in parts of Bay Area
Oakland mayor says protecting the most vulnerable starts with housing
HOUSING
SJSU students propose homeless encampment on campus
Eviction process begins at Santa Rosa homeless camp
South SF residents opposed to mixed-use development proposal
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
More housing
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood clot
James Comey speaking in San Francisco
North Korea declares halt to nuclear testing
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 9 in van incident
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
Gas leak at SF homeless shelter sends 12 to hospital
Suspect in deadly shooting at Waffle House taken into custody
Consumer Catch-up: Uber ride history, best airline rewards
Ask Finney: Gold jewelry, medallion signature guarantee, bank refunds
Show More
John Lynch: Reuben Foster will be cut if proven he hit woman
91-year-old man gets new home after devastating North Bay Firestorm
Kate Middleton's baby dress reminiscent of Diana
Michael Jackson's moonwalk shoes to be auctioned
VTA testing intensifying at Berryessa BART station in San Jose
More News