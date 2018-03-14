PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Not long ago, kids ducked, covered, and lived with constant worries about death by a nuclear attack from outside our borders.
Now, they live in persistent fear of armed assaults from within. And on campuses?
Who woulda' thunk that?
I took these photos during the marches, Wednesday.
Most of these kids are not legal adults, but they have certainly found their voices. Imagine a future when they're old enough to vote.
