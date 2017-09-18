IMMIGRATION

Protest shuts down Pelosi's Dream Act news conference in San Francisco

What started as a press conference to support Dreamers, quickly turned into a loud and disruptive rally to shut down Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi. (KGO-TV)

Several dozen young immigrants shouted down Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the U.S. House, on Monday during an event in San Francisco, following her recent conversations with President Donald Trump over the future of a program that grants many of them legal status.

"We are immigrant youth, undocumented and unafraid," they shouted as they overtook an event Pelosi was holding with Democratic U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman at College Track San Francisco, a program to expand college access. She was scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Sacramento for a similar event.
A protest erupted at an event by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi about the DREAM Act in San Francisco on Monday.


When she asked, "Do you want to hear an answer or do you just want to shout?" They answered, "All 11 million, all 11 million." The number they referred to is the estimated number of undocumented immigrants living in the country.

There were several attempts to conduct a civil dialog with the protesters, but that failed.

When one of the demonstrators shouted, "You have the audacity to tell us that you have been fighting deportation," Pelosi responded, "Yes, yes I am." At that point, the protesters chanted, "You're a liar. Liar!"

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has been shouted down at a San Francisco event by young immigrants protesting her conversations with President Donald Trump on immigration policy.


When the Democratic leader found a moment to speak over the chorus of chants she said, "What I interpret from what you are saying is that you do not want us to proceed with the DREAM Act because it is not comprehensive immigration reform. We all are fighting for comprehensive immigration reform. We have said to everyone - be very careful, report to us any deportations because they are telling us they are not happening. And wait a minute, wait a minute."

After smiling and occasionally trying to speak through much of the protest, an aggravated Pelosi told the protesters to "just stop it, now," shortly before she was led out of the room.

Outside, fellow Congressman Jared Huffman explained that democrats are addressing the issue of immigration piece by piece.

"I think where we might disagree is that we have an opportunity now to protect hundreds of thousands of DREAMers while we keep working on the bigger picture of comprehensive immigration reform," he said.

But these immigrant youths argued that democrats should be fighting now for all undocumented people living in the U.S.

"I don't think there is a good immigrant and a bad immigrant," said Valeria Suarez, an undocumented youth. "We are all one; we all deserve relief and deserve to be safe."

Last week President Donald Trump agreed in principal to support the DACA program in exchange for increasing security along the U.S.-Mexico border; something these protesters adamantly oppose.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
