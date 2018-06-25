CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News Anchor Cheryl Jennings went on an unforgettable journey into the heart of the Crisis at the Border, speaking to many with different points of view along the way. (KGO-TV)

By
McAllen, Texas (KGO) --
I've just returned from Texas, following an invitation to meet Rep. Jackie Speier during her investigation of conditions at detention centers for children and families at the Texas border.

And I also talked exclusively with a border guard to get his unique perspective on a very tense situation.

The congressional delegation investigating the detention facilities came away filled with outrage over what they saw. The people who are in charge of the facility feel they are being unfairly portrayed.

Chris Cabrera is a 17-year border guard veteran. He's seen a lot. He told me he thinks it's good to have transparency and that they have nothing to hide. Agents, he said, are doing the job humanely and the best they can with what they have. And that they care about their community.

RELATED: A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
EMBED More News Videos

A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings



Cabrera says many are trying to get away from El Salvador, Nicaraugua, Honduras, and Mexico. They're afraid of their own government systems, the military, the police, the cartels and the gangs.

But, he said, once the immigrants see the green shirts on the border patrol, they know they're safe.

We know a lot of people are very passionate about these issues so we've linked ways for you to Take Action.

Visit this page to find ways to contact your government representatives, how to send items directly to the Catholic Charities shelter helping immigrants, and help with your rights when it comes to justice, equality and civil liberties.

Follow Cheryl and ABC7 News as we bring you the story of the Crisis at the Border.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformborder crisisu.s. & worldCrisis at the Borderborder patrolborder wallPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Get help contacting your government representatives
CRISIS AT THE BORDER
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
More Crisis at the Border
POLITICS
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
More Politics
Top Stories
Pawnee fire grows over 10,000 acres in Lake County
Woman who called cops on 8-year-old selling water in SF loses business
Crews extinguish brush fire in Concord
Trump says undocumented migrants aren't welcome: 'We don't want you in the country'
Pleasant Hill facility housing two adolescents separated from parents at border
VIDEO: Destructive Pawnee Fire rages through Lake County
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Cohen legal team completes review of fed-seized files, says 12,000 are privileged
Show More
Good Sports: Golfing in Yosemite
Stoll Fire in Tehama County destroys several homes, forces evaucations
SoCal family deals with tragic loss after father fatally shot while camping
James Harden wins his first NBA MVP award
New evacuation orders issued for Pawnee Fire
More News